416-728-0009
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE, AUTO, A/C, CD, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, Power windows, power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, 149,888Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Carfax Available, $7450 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, call 416 728 0009.
