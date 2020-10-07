Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

149,888 KM

Details Description

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

SE

2014 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

149,888KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6080019
  Stock #: S0304
  VIN: 5NPDH4AEXEH503444

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Brown
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 149,888 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE, AUTO, A/C, CD, BLUETOOTH, USB, AUX, Power windows, power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, 149,888Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Carfax Available, $7450 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, call 416 728 0009.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

