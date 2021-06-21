+ taxes & licensing
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
2014 NISSAN SENTRA 1.8 S, 4 Door, NAVIGATION, POWER SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, AUTO, A/C, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Push button start, Low Kms, 124,259Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, $7950 O.B.O. Comes Certified With New Brakes And 1-year Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
