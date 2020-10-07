Menu
2014 Nissan Versa Note

189,050 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2014 Nissan Versa Note

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

2014 Nissan Versa Note

SV

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

189,050KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5907438
  • Stock #: S0288
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP1E4L35321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,050 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 NISSAN VERSA NOTE SV, 1 OWNER, Bluetooth, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 189,050Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Clean In/Out, No Rust, Carfax Available, $5950 Not Certified, $6450 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

