2014 RAM Cargo Van

138,800 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

2014 RAM Cargo Van

2014 RAM Cargo Van

Base

2014 RAM Cargo Van

Base

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9365929
  • Stock #: 23M1665B
  • VIN: 2C4JRGAG4ER219040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,800 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

