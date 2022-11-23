$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 RAM Cargo Van
Base
Location
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
138,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9365929
- Stock #: 23M1665B
- VIN: 2C4JRGAG4ER219040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 138,800 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4