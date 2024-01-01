$7,000+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru Outback
Premium
Location
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
905-715-1293
Sold As Is
$7,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 257,950 KM
Vehicle Description
Nice clean AWD vehicle its being Sold As Is to get lowest price
Vehicle can be certified for additional $899 plus taxes
Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2014 Subaru Outback Premium, available now at Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.! This grey SUV is powered by a dependable 4-cylinder engine and features a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, making it a pleasure to drive on the open road or around town. The Outback's legendary all-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently navigate any weather conditions, and its spacious interior provides ample room for both passengers and cargo.
This well-maintained Outback is equipped with a comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows, stay safe with anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, and cruise comfortably with features like automatic headlights, cruise control, and keyless entry. With its high ground clearance, the Outback is perfect for tackling Canadian winters with ease, and its spacious cargo area provides ample room for all your gear. Despite having 257,950 km on the odometer, this Subaru is ready to take on many more adventures.
Here are five features of this Outback that will truly make you smile:
- All-Wheel Drive: No matter the season or terrain, the Outback's legendary all-wheel drive system gives you peace of mind and confidence on the road.
- Spacious Interior: With ample room for passengers and cargo, this Outback is perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone who needs extra space.
- Heated Mirrors: Say goodbye to frosty mornings and enjoy clear visibility in any weather with the comfort of heated mirrors.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock your Subaru effortlessly with keyless entry, making getting in and out a breeze.
- Power Windows and Power Locks: Enjoy the convenience of power windows and door locks, adding a touch of luxury and ease to your driving experience.
Vehicle Features
