<p>Nice clean AWD vehicle its being  Sold  As Is to get lowest price</p><p>Vehicle can be certified for additional $899 plus taxes</p><p>Looking for a reliable and spacious SUV that can handle any adventure? Look no further than this 2014 Subaru Outback Premium, available now at Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.! This grey SUV is powered by a dependable 4-cylinder engine and features a smooth-shifting CVT transmission, making it a pleasure to drive on the open road or around town. The Outbacks legendary all-wheel drive system ensures you can confidently navigate any weather conditions, and its spacious interior provides ample room for both passengers and cargo.</p><p>This well-maintained Outback is equipped with a comprehensive list of features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the comfort of heated mirrors and power windows, stay safe with anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, and cruise comfortably with features like automatic headlights, cruise control, and keyless entry. With its high ground clearance, the Outback is perfect for tackling Canadian winters with ease, and its spacious cargo area provides ample room for all your gear. Despite having 257,950 km on the odometer, this Subaru is ready to take on many more adventures.</p><p>Here are five features of this Outback that will truly make you smile:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> No matter the season or terrain, the Outbacks legendary all-wheel drive system gives you peace of mind and confidence on the road.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> With ample room for passengers and cargo, this Outback is perfect for families, adventurers, or anyone who needs extra space.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Say goodbye to frosty mornings and enjoy clear visibility in any weather with the comfort of heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock your Subaru effortlessly with keyless entry, making getting in and out a breeze.</li><li><strong>Power Windows and Power Locks:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of power windows and door locks, adding a touch of luxury and ease to your driving experience.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2014 Subaru Outback

257,950 KM

$7,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.

15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

905-715-1293

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

