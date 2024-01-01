$7,498+ tax & licensing
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
SPORTGR
2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek
SPORTGR
Location
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
15180 Woodbine Avenue, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
905-715-1293
Certified
$7,498
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 284,112 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean rare 5spd AWD sport utility
3mth/5000km powertrain warranty Inc
Get ready to explore the great outdoors in style with this rugged and reliable 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORTGR, now available at Tony Caietta Motors Ltd. This sporty hatchback, boasting a 4-cylinder engine and a manual transmission, is perfect for those who crave control and enjoy the thrill of the open road. With all-wheel drive, you can tackle any terrain with confidence, whether you're navigating snowy roads or venturing off the beaten path. This well-maintained vehicle comes with 284,112km on the odometer and is ready to take on your next adventure.
The XV Crosstrek SPORTGR is packed with features that make driving a pleasure. Cruise comfortably with features like air conditioning, power windows, and power locks. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a security system. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, a sunroof, and heated mirrors.
Here are five features that truly make this XV Crosstrek stand out:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, no matter what the weather throws your way.
- Manual Transmission: Feel the thrill of complete control and enjoy the classic driving experience.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the panoramic views.
- Heated Mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Sporty Design: The SPORTGR trim adds a touch of sporty flair, turning heads wherever you go.
Come down to Tony Caietta Motors Ltd. today and experience the thrill of driving this versatile Subaru XV Crosstrek!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
Email Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
Tony Caietta Motors Ltd.
Call Dealer
905-715-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-715-1293