<p>Clean rare 5spd AWD sport utility </p><p>3mth/5000km powertrain warranty Inc</p><p> </p><p>Get ready to explore the great outdoors in style with this rugged and reliable 2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek SPORTGR, now available at Tony Caietta Motors Ltd. This sporty hatchback, boasting a 4-cylinder engine and a manual transmission, is perfect for those who crave control and enjoy the thrill of the open road. With all-wheel drive, you can tackle any terrain with confidence, whether youre navigating snowy roads or venturing off the beaten path. This well-maintained vehicle comes with 284,112km on the odometer and is ready to take on your next adventure.</p><p>The XV Crosstrek SPORTGR is packed with features that make driving a pleasure. Cruise comfortably with features like air conditioning, power windows, and power locks. Stay safe with anti-lock brakes, multiple airbags, and a security system. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, a sunroof, and heated mirrors.</p><p>Here are five features that truly make this XV Crosstrek stand out:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with confidence, no matter what the weather throws your way.</li><li><strong>Manual Transmission:</strong> Feel the thrill of complete control and enjoy the classic driving experience.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the panoramic views.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Sporty Design:</strong> The SPORTGR trim adds a touch of sporty flair, turning heads wherever you go.</li></ol><p>Come down to Tony Caietta Motors Ltd. today and experience the thrill of driving this versatile Subaru XV Crosstrek!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 284,112 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

2014 Subaru XV Crosstrek