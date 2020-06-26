Menu
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TSI TURBO POWER SUNROOF

TSI TURBO POWER SUNROOF

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

  • 190,140KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5272625
  • Stock #: S0266
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ2EM896548
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TSI, TURBO, POWER SUNROOF, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 190,140Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Carfax Available, $6950 Not Certified, $7650 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

