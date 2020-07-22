Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

191,140 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

TSI TURBO POWER SUNROOF CERTIFIED

TSI TURBO POWER SUNROOF CERTIFIED

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

191,140KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5604312
  • Stock #: S0266
  • VIN: 3VWD07AJ2EM399545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 191,140 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 VOLKSWAGEN JETTA TSI, TURBO, POWER SUNROOF, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry Alarm, Alloy Wheels, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, 191,140Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Carfax Available, $6950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

