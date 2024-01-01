Menu
<p>very clean low km vehicle, certified, remote start, carfax clean no accident, 3mnt /5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul 416-543-8201</p>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

116,000 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALBEK4F6124183

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 116,000 KM

very clean low km vehicle, certified, remote start, carfax clean no accident, 3mnt /5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul 416-543-8201

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

416-543-8201

2015 Chevrolet Equinox