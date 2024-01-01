$6,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
116,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GNALBEK4F6124183
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 116,000 KM
Vehicle Description
very clean low km vehicle, certified, remote start, carfax clean no accident, 3mnt /5000km powertrain warranty included, call Paul 416-543-8201
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
2015 Chevrolet Equinox