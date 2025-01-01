Menu
<p>nice clean unit,timing chain just done bills to prove it,certified, carfax clean no accidents,financing avialable,call Paul 416-543-8201</p>

2015 Chevrolet Equinox

227,100 KM

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
227,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 2gnalaek1f6349218

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 227,100 KM

Vehicle Description

nice clean unit,timing chain just done bills to prove it,certified, carfax clean no accidents,financing avialable,call Paul 416-543-8201

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

