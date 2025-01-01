$5,995+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
227,100KM
Good Condition
VIN 2gnalaek1f6349218
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 227,100 KM
Vehicle Description
nice clean unit,timing chain just done bills to prove it,certified, carfax clean no accidents,financing avialable,call Paul 416-543-8201
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
