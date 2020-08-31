Menu
2015 Ford Focus

189,460 KM

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

SE BACK UP CAMERA SUNROOF

2015 Ford Focus

SE BACK UP CAMERA SUNROOF

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

189,460KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5735478
  • Stock #: S0275
  • VIN: 1FADP3K22FL297188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,460 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 FORD FOCUS SE, POWER SUNROOF, BACK UP CAMERA, Bluetooth, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, Heated steering Wheel, 189,460Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, Carfax Available, $5950 Not Certified, $6450 o.b.o. Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

416-728-0009

