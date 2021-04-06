+ taxes & licensing
11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0
416-728-0009
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 FORD FOCUS SE, HATCHBACK, Power Sunroof, Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated steering Wheel, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, 191,198Kms, Drives Excellent, No Rust, Carfax Available, $6450 O.B.O. Comes Certified With Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.
12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.
OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!
+ H.S.T And Licensing.
