2015 Hyundai Elantra

141,615 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

2015 Hyundai Elantra

2015 Hyundai Elantra

SE

2015 Hyundai Elantra

SE

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

141,615KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5569056
  • Stock #: S0282
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0FH553139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,615 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST ARRIVED 2015 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE, Bluetooth, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, 141,615Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Clean In/Out, No Rust, Carfax Available, $8950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

