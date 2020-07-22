Menu
2015 Hyundai Elantra

141,615 KM

Details Description

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

SE

SE

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,615KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5698277
  • Stock #: S0282
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE0FH558139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,615 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 HYUNDAI ELANTRA SE, Bluetooth, AUTO, AC, CD, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, Heated Seats, 141,615Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, Very Clean In/Out, No Rust, Carfax Available, $8450 Comes Certified With New Brakes And Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

12 Month / Unlimited Km/ $750 per Claim Power train Warranty Included.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

