$4,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Kia Soul
EX
2015 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Sale
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
205,756KM
As Is Condition
VIN KNDJP3A5XF7216238
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,756 KM
Vehicle Description
nice suv,cold air,carfax clean,selling as is, as per omvic. sold as is not represented as roadworthy and may require repairs at customeres expense.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
Call Dealer
416-543-XXXX(click to show)
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2015 Kia Soul