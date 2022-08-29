2015 Nissan NV200

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 2 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9234445

9234445 Stock #: 22F1567A

22F1567A VIN: 3N6CM0KN4FK691882

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 138,205 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.