$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Houston Ford
905-640-4541
2015 Nissan NV200
2015 Nissan NV200
S
Location
Houston Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
905-640-4541
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
138,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9234445
- Stock #: 22F1567A
- VIN: 3N6CM0KN4FK691882
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 138,205 KM
Vehicle Features
Front Wheel Drive
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Houston Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Houston Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4