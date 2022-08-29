Menu
2015 Nissan NV200

138,205 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

138,205KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9234445
  • Stock #: 22F1567A
  • VIN: 3N6CM0KN4FK691882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 138,205 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

