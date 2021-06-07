Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Nissan Sentra

160,395 KM

Details Description

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Sentra

2015 Nissan Sentra

S CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Sentra

S CERTIFIED

Location

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

416-728-0009

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $695

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

160,395KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7212746
  • Stock #: S0325
  • VIN: KMHDC8AE7B7121889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # S0325
  • Mileage 160,395 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 NISSAN SENTRA S, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 160,395Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $5950. Certification Available For additional $695 And Includes New Brakes And Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Imports Auto Sales

2010 Ford Escape XLT...
 148,299 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 160,395 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2013 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 151,320 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic

Email Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

Imports Auto Sales

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Call Dealer

416-728-XXXX

(click to show)

416-728-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory