2015 Nissan Sentra

160,395 KM

$6,950

+ tax & licensing
$6,950

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Auto Sales

416-728-0009

S

Location

11874 Woodbine Ave., Stouffville, ON L0H 1G0

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

160,395KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7470036
  • Stock #: S0325
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP8FL646422

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,395 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 NISSAN SENTRA S, Auto, A/C, CD, Bluetooth, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry Alarm, 160,395Kms, DRIVES EXCELLENT, No Rust, No Accident Claims, Clean Carfax, $6950 Comes Certified With New Brakes And 12 Month Powertrain Warranty, CALL 416 728 0009.

OMVIC REGISTERED DEALER, AND A MEMBER OF THE UCDA, BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

+ H.S.T And Licensing.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Temporary spare tire
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

