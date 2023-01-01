$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Leggat Stouffville Ford
905-640-4541
2016 BMW X5
2016 BMW X5
xDrive35i
Location
Leggat Stouffville Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
905-640-4541
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
142,802KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9482139
- Stock #: 23F1680A
- VIN: 5UXKR0C56G0P21857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Space Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23F1680A
- Mileage 142,802 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Sport steering wheel
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: 8 speed automatic
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Diversity antenna
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Leather upholstery
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood door panel insert
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Head restraints memory
Power adjustable front head restraints
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
DVD-Audio
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Cylinder Configuration: I-6
Seat upholstery: leather
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Roof rack: rails only
Engine Litres: 3.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Approach angle: 26 deg
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Manual-shift auto: Steptronic
Internal memory capacity (GB): 20 GB
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Speakers: 9
Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km
Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel tank capacity: 85.0L
Departure angle: 23 deg
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Horsepower: 300hp @ 5,800RPM
Engine horsepower: 300hp @ 5,800RPM
Exterior parking camera rear
Wheel size: 19
CD-MP3 decoder
Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Parking sensors: front and rear
Proximity key: push button start only
Drive type: all-wheel
Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Tailpipe finisher: black
Internet access capable: MyInfo
Ground clearance (max): 209mm (8.2)
Torque: 300 lb.-ft. @ 1,300RPM
Payload: 503kg (1,109lbs)
Engine torque: 300 lb.-ft. @ 1,300RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 84.3mm x 89.7mm (3.32 x 3.53)
Curb weight: 2,173kg (4,791lbs)
GVWR: 2,835kg (6,250lbs)
Towing capacity: 2,700kg (5,952lbs)
Exterior length: 4,908mm (193.2)
Exterior body width: 1,938mm (76.3)
Exterior height: 1,762mm (69.4)
Wheelbase: 2,933mm (115.5)
Turning radius: 6.4m (20.8')
Front legroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Rear legroom: 930mm (36.6)
Front headroom: 1,029mm (40.5)
Rear headroom: 985mm (38.8)
Interior cargo volume: 650 L (23 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,870 L (66 cu.ft.)
Front shoulder room: 1,537mm (60.5)
Rear shoulder room: 1,482mm (58.3)
Rear tires: 255/50WR19.0
Front tires: 255/50WR19.0
Appearance: analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Cargo: power liftgate/tailgate
Tracker systemNumber of doors: 4
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Leggat Stouffville Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Leggat Stouffville Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4