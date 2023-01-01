2016 BMW X5

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 8 0 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9482139

Stock #: 23F1680A

VIN: 5UXKR0C56G0P21857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Space Grey Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23F1680A

Mileage 142,802 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Rear seat centre armrest Sport steering wheel Trunk/hatch auto-latch Tracker System Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Transmission: 8 speed automatic Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Diversity antenna Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Rain Sensing Wipers Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Trim Leather upholstery Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Speed Sensitive Wipers Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Genuine wood door panel insert Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Head restraints memory Power adjustable front head restraints Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel DVD-Audio Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Engine Displacement: 3.0 L Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Compressor: Intercooled Turbo Cylinder Configuration: I-6 Seat upholstery: leather Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Rear seats: split-bench Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km Mode Select Transmission Roof rack: rails only Engine Litres: 3.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Compression ratio: 10.30 to 1 Recommended fuel: premium unleaded 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg Approach angle: 26 deg Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Manual-shift auto: Steptronic Internal memory capacity (GB): 20 GB Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km Speakers: 9 Fuel economy city: 13.0L/100 km Maintenance warranty: 48 months/80,000km Fuel tank capacity: 85.0L Departure angle: 23 deg High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Horsepower: 300hp @ 5,800RPM Engine horsepower: 300hp @ 5,800RPM Exterior parking camera rear Wheel size: 19 CD-MP3 decoder Emergency communication system: BMW Assist eCall Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Parking sensors: front and rear Proximity key: push button start only Drive type: all-wheel Fuel economy combined: 11.5L/100 km Primary LCD size: 10.3 Tailpipe finisher: black Internet access capable: MyInfo Ground clearance (max): 209mm (8.2) Torque: 300 lb.-ft. @ 1,300RPM Payload: 503kg (1,109lbs) Engine torque: 300 lb.-ft. @ 1,300RPM Engine bore x stroke: 84.3mm x 89.7mm (3.32 x 3.53) Curb weight: 2,173kg (4,791lbs) GVWR: 2,835kg (6,250lbs) Towing capacity: 2,700kg (5,952lbs) Exterior length: 4,908mm (193.2) Exterior body width: 1,938mm (76.3) Exterior height: 1,762mm (69.4) Wheelbase: 2,933mm (115.5) Turning radius: 6.4m (20.8') Front legroom: 1,026mm (40.4) Rear legroom: 930mm (36.6) Front headroom: 1,029mm (40.5) Rear headroom: 985mm (38.8) Interior cargo volume: 650 L (23 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,870 L (66 cu.ft.) Front shoulder room: 1,537mm (60.5) Rear shoulder room: 1,482mm (58.3) Rear tires: 255/50WR19.0 Front tires: 255/50WR19.0 Appearance: analog Hybrid traction battery type: none Fuel economy fuel type: gasoline Cargo: power liftgate/tailgate Tracker systemNumber of doors: 4

