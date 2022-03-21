Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

117,788 KM

Details Features

Make it Yours
Houston Ford

905-640-4541

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

2016 Ford Explorer

LIMITED

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

117,788KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8699300
  • Stock #: P187
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F86GGC96070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,788 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

