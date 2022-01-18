$36,988+ tax & licensing
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E 400
63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8148322
- Stock #: P135
- VIN: WDDKJ6HB4GF320191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 63,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic
