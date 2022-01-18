Menu
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

63,000 KM

Details Features

$36,988

+ tax & licensing
$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400

2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 400

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$36,988

+ taxes & licensing

63,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8148322
  • Stock #: P135
  • VIN: WDDKJ6HB4GF320191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

