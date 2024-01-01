Menu
<p>very nice clean SUV,certified,loaded,carfax clean no accidents,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included</p>

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

225,514 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi RVR

2016 Mitsubishi RVR

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

225,514KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN ja4aj4aw4gz611046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 225,514 KM

Vehicle Description

very nice clean SUV,certified,loaded,carfax clean no accidents,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2016 Mitsubishi RVR