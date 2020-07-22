2016 Nissan Rogue

+ taxes & licensing
1-877-515-5169
95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7
1-877-515-5169
+ taxes & licensing
[CLEAN CARFAX] [NO ACCIDENTS] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [ONE OWNER] [EX-LEASE] [CERTIFIED]. This vehicle is eligible for Nissan's Certified Pre-Owned Program starting at 2.49% OAC. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms If you cannot make it to us, we can bring the test drive to you. Call us at 905-201-6006 for details. Features: 2.5-litre DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Eco Mode Intuitive All Wheel Drive Active Trace Control, Active Engine Braking, Active Ride Control 17'' x 7.0'' steel wheels with wheel covers LED Daytime Running Lights Roof rails Power heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators Advanced Drive-Assist Display NissanConnectSM with Mobile Apps1 USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System SiriusXM Satellite Radio Audio system with AM/FM/CD and 127 mm (5.0'') colour display RearView Monitor Divide-N-Hide Cargo System EZ Flex Seating System with 2nd-row split folding/sliding/reclining bench seat with pass-through Nissan Advanced Airbag System Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tire pressure display and Easy-Fill Tire Alert ...and much more! All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. Can't make time to come here? Let us bring the car to you! Speak to one of our qualified staff members to arrange a test drive in your area. We can arrange this in any neighboring city. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you do not buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE STOUFFVILLE NISSAN FAMILY! Stouffville Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Stouffville Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontarios Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7