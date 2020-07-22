Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

79,965 KM

Details Description Features

$85

+ tax & licensing
$85

+ taxes & licensing

Stouffville Nissan

1-877-515-5169

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

S Bluetooth Backup CAM Clean Carfax ECO Mode

2016 Nissan Rogue

S Bluetooth Backup CAM Clean Carfax ECO Mode

Location

Stouffville Nissan

95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

1-877-515-5169

  1. 5655534
  2. 5655534
  3. 5655534
$85

+ taxes & licensing

79,965KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5655534
  Stock #: SU0908
  VIN: 5N1AT2MT3GC892910

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,965 KM

Vehicle Description

[CLEAN CARFAX] [NO ACCIDENTS] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [ONE OWNER] [EX-LEASE] [CERTIFIED]. This vehicle is eligible for Nissan's Certified Pre-Owned Program starting at 2.49% OAC. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms If you cannot make it to us, we can bring the test drive to you. Call us at 905-201-6006 for details. Features: 2.5-litre DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Eco Mode Intuitive All Wheel Drive Active Trace Control, Active Engine Braking, Active Ride Control 17'' x 7.0'' steel wheels with wheel covers LED Daytime Running Lights Roof rails Power heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators Advanced Drive-Assist Display NissanConnectSM with Mobile Apps1 USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System SiriusXM Satellite Radio Audio system with AM/FM/CD and 127 mm (5.0'') colour display RearView Monitor Divide-N-Hide Cargo System EZ Flex Seating System with 2nd-row split folding/sliding/reclining bench seat with pass-through Nissan Advanced Airbag System Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tire pressure display and Easy-Fill Tire Alert ...and much more! All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. Can't make time to come here? Let us bring the car to you! Speak to one of our qualified staff members to arrange a test drive in your area. We can arrange this in any neighboring city. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you do not buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE STOUFFVILLE NISSAN FAMILY! Stouffville Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Stouffville Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontarios Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Diameter of tires: 17.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Light
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
1st
Front Reading Lights
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Door pockets: Driver
Passenger and Rear
2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.1 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1372 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Leg Room: 963 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
NissanConnect
Front Shoulder Room: 1438 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1420 mm
Overall Width: 1840 mm
Overall Length: 4630 mm
Front Leg Room: 1092 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1982 L
Overall height: 1696 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1323 mm
Wheelbase: 2706 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Gross vehicle weight: 1964 kg
Curb weight: 1550 kg
Front Head Room: 1057 mm

Stouffville Nissan

Stouffville Nissan

95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

1-877-515-5169

