2016 Nissan Rogue

73,787 KM

Details Description Features

$85

+ tax & licensing
$85

+ taxes & licensing

Stouffville Nissan

1-877-515-5169

SV Tech HTD STS Navi 360 CAM Pano Roof Alloys

Location

Stouffville Nissan

95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

1-877-515-5169

$85

+ taxes & licensing

73,787KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6260163
  • Stock #: SU0954
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9GC868564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cayenne Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 73,787 KM

Vehicle Description

[NO ACCIDENTS] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms Features: Features: 2.5-litre DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine Intuitive All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Eco Mode Active Trace Control, Active Engine Braking, Active Ride Control LED Daytime Running Lights Roof rails Power heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators Advanced Drive-Assist Display NissanConnectSM with Mobile Apps USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System SiriusXM Satellite Radio Audio system with AM/FM/CD and 127 mm (5.0'') colour display RearView Monitor Divide-N-Hide Cargo System EZ Flex Seating System with 2nd-row split folding/sliding/reclining bench seat with pass-through Nissan Advanced Airbag System Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with individual tire pressure display and Easy-Fill Tire Alert Special Edition Badge 17'' x 7.0'' aluminum-alloy wheels Auto-on/off headlights Fog lights Rear privacy glass Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition 6-way power driver s seat with power lumbar Quick Comfort heated front seats Retractable cargo cover Plus two speakers (six total) NissanConnectSM with Navigation and Mobile Apps Nissan Navigation System with 178 mm (7.0'') colour touch-screen monitor and Voice Recognition for navigation and audio 178 mm (7.0'') colour touch-screen display SiriusXM Traffic Siri Eyes Free Around View Monitor Power Liftgate Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Moving Object Detection (MOD) All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. Can't make time to come here? Let us bring the car to you! Speak to one of our qualified staff members to arrange a test drive in your area. We can arrange this in any neighboring city. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you do not buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE STOUFFVILLE NISSAN FAMILY! Stouffville Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Stouffville Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario s Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Diameter of tires: 17.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Privacy glass: Deep
Split rear bench
4 door
Rear View Camera
1st
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Bucket front seats
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Metal-look door trim
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Video Monitor Location: Front
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Front Hip Room: 1372 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Urethane shift knob trim
Rear Leg Room: 963 mm
Urethane steering wheel trim
Manual child safety locks
NissanConnect
Front Shoulder Room: 1438 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1420 mm
Overall Width: 1840 mm
Overall Length: 4630 mm
Front Leg Room: 1092 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1982 L
Overall height: 1696 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1323 mm
Wheelbase: 2706 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Curb weight: 1631 kg
Front Head Room: 1057 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2065 kg

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Stouffville Nissan

Stouffville Nissan

95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

