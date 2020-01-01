2016 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Diameter of tires: 17.0 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Windows Privacy glass: Deep Seating Split rear bench

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera 1st Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Bucket front seats Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Speed-proportional electric power steering Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Video Monitor Location: Front Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Door pockets: Driver Driver and passenger heated-cushion Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback 2nd and 3rd row Head Airbags Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Black grille w/chrome surround Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.4 L/100 km Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 9.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Front Hip Room: 1372 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Urethane shift knob trim Rear Leg Room: 963 mm Urethane steering wheel trim Manual child safety locks NissanConnect Front Shoulder Room: 1438 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1420 mm Overall Width: 1840 mm Overall Length: 4630 mm Front Leg Room: 1092 mm Max cargo capacity: 1982 L Overall height: 1696 mm Rear Hip Room: 1323 mm Wheelbase: 2706 mm Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port Curb weight: 1631 kg Front Head Room: 1057 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2065 kg

