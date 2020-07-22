Menu
2016 Nissan Sentra

41,637 KM

Details Description Features

$12,899

+ tax & licensing
$12,899

+ taxes & licensing

Stouffville Nissan

1-877-515-5169

2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV Alloys HTD STS Push Button NO Accidents

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV Alloys HTD STS Push Button NO Accidents

Location

Stouffville Nissan

95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

1-877-515-5169

$12,899

+ taxes & licensing

41,637KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5655555
  • Stock #: SU0909
  • VIN: 3N1AB7APXGL649193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,637 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [ONE OWNER] [CERTIFIED] This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms If you cannot make it to us, we can bring the test drive to you. Call us at 905-201-6006 for details. Features: 1.8-litre 4-cylinder engine Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes Halogen headlights Dual body-colour power heated outside mirrors Power windows and door locks Remote keyless entry 60/40 Split fold-down rear seats Fine Vision electroluminescent gauges Illuminated steering wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System AM/FM/CD audio system with four speakers and auxiliary audio input jack USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) with Traction Control System (TCS) Six standard airbags Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) 16'' wheels RearView Monitor Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition Air conditioning with in-cabin microfilter Heated front seats Sliding front armrest Premium cloth seat trim 370Z -inspired leather steering wheel Piano Black interior trim AM/FM/CD audio system with 127 mm (5.0'') colour monitor and six speakers NissanConnectSM with Mobile Apps Siri Eyes Free Hands-free text messaging assistant SiriusXM Satellite Radio Streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology Advanced Drive-Assist Display with 127 mm (5.0'') colour display Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Easy-Fill Tire Alert ..AND MUCH MORE. All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. Can't make time to come here? Let us bring the car to you! Speak to one of our qualified staff members to arrange a test drive in your area. We can arrange this in any neighboring city. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you do not buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE STOUFFVILLE NISSAN FAMILY! Stouffville Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Stouffville Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario s Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Diameter of tires: 16.0
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo Area Light
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Leather shift knob trim
Anti-theft alarm system
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Power remote trunk release
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Audio system memory card slot
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Door pockets: Driver
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Passenger and Rear
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 932 mm
Rear Leg Room: 950 mm
Max cargo capacity: 428 L
Wheelbase: 2700 mm
Front Head Room: 1001 mm
Overall Width: 1760 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km
Metal-look w/chrome surround grille
Selective service internet access
Manual child safety locks
NissanConnect
Rear Shoulder Room: 1370 mm
Front Leg Room: 1080 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1390 mm
Front Hip Room: 1293 mm
Overall height: 1495 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1273 mm
Overall Length: 4625 mm
Curb weight: 1300 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Gross vehicle weight: 1734 kg

Stouffville Nissan

Stouffville Nissan

95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

