2016 Nissan Sentra

95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7
NO ACCIDENTS] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [ONE OWNER] [CERTIFIED] This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms If you cannot make it to us, we can bring the test drive to you. Call us at 905-201-6006 for details. Features: 1.8-litre 4-cylinder engine Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Eco, Normal and Sport drive modes Halogen headlights Dual body-colour power heated outside mirrors Power windows and door locks Remote keyless entry 60/40 Split fold-down rear seats Fine Vision electroluminescent gauges Illuminated steering wheel-mounted cruise and audio controls Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System AM/FM/CD audio system with four speakers and auxiliary audio input jack USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) with Traction Control System (TCS) Six standard airbags Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) 16'' wheels RearView Monitor Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition Air conditioning with in-cabin microfilter Heated front seats Sliding front armrest Premium cloth seat trim 370Z -inspired leather steering wheel Piano Black interior trim AM/FM/CD audio system with 127 mm (5.0'') colour monitor and six speakers NissanConnectSM with Mobile Apps Siri Eyes Free Hands-free text messaging assistant SiriusXM Satellite Radio Streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology Advanced Drive-Assist Display with 127 mm (5.0'') colour display Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Easy-Fill Tire Alert ..AND MUCH MORE. All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. Can't make time to come here? Let us bring the car to you! Speak to one of our qualified staff members to arrange a test drive in your area. We can arrange this in any neighboring city. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you do not buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE STOUFFVILLE NISSAN FAMILY! Stouffville Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Stouffville Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario s Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!
