2016 Nissan Sentra

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Diameter of tires: 16.0 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 55 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Immobilizer Comfort Cargo Area Light Interior air filtration Manual front air conditioning Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Front Independent Suspension Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Dual Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Seatback storage: 1 Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Power remote trunk release One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 Vehicle Emissions: LEV II Rear door type: Trunk Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Audio system memory card slot Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Door pockets: Driver Driver and passenger heated-cushion Passenger and Rear Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Clock: In-radio display Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Fuel Capacity: 50 L Tires: Width: 205 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: City: 8.0 L/100 km SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Rear Head Room: 932 mm Rear Leg Room: 950 mm Max cargo capacity: 428 L Wheelbase: 2700 mm Front Head Room: 1001 mm Overall Width: 1760 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.1 L/100 km Metal-look w/chrome surround grille Selective service internet access Manual child safety locks NissanConnect Rear Shoulder Room: 1370 mm Front Leg Room: 1080 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1390 mm Front Hip Room: 1293 mm Overall height: 1495 mm Rear Hip Room: 1273 mm Overall Length: 4625 mm Curb weight: 1300 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen aero-composite headlights 1 USB port Gross vehicle weight: 1734 kg

