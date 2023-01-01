$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Paul's Auto Sales
416-543-8201
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9
416-543-8201
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10405857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
very clean SUV,drives great,certified,
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales
Paul's Auto Sales
15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9