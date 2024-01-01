Menu
<p>VERY CLEAN, NICE EQUIPMENT, HAS A CARFAX BUT NO CLAIM, CALL PAUL 416-543-8201 FOR A QUICK SALE THIS WONT LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE.</p>

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

206,412 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
206,412KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3gcukrec8hg384779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # p514
  • Mileage 206,412 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN, NICE EQUIPMENT, HAS A CARFAX BUT NO CLAIM, CALL PAUL 416-543-8201 FOR A QUICK SALE THIS WON'T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

