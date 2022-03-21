Menu
2017 Ford Edge

104,261 KM

Details Features

$26,488

+ tax & licensing
2017 Ford Edge

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

2017 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

104,261KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8811374
  • Stock #: P198
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J84HBC23166

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 104,261 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

