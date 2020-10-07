Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Nissan Qashqai

64,282 KM

Details Description Features

$21,498

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,498

+ taxes & licensing

Stouffville Nissan

1-877-515-5169

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Qashqai

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL Clean Carfax Leather Roof 360 CAM Alloys

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL Clean Carfax Leather Roof 360 CAM Alloys

Location

Stouffville Nissan

95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

1-877-515-5169

  1. 6046041
  2. 6046041
  3. 6046041
  4. 6046041
Contact Seller

$21,498

+ taxes & licensing

64,282KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6046041
  • Stock #: SU0946
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR0HW103534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,282 KM

Vehicle Description

[NO ACCIDENTS] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms Features 2.0-litre DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine Electronic parking brake Active Ride Control Intelligent Trace Control LED Daytime Running Lights with LED signature Rear spoiler Power heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators Advanced Drive-Assist Display Siri Eyes Free Hands-free text messaging assistant Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System and streaming audio RearView Monitor Integrated key with remote keyless entry Tilt and telescoping steering column Illuminated steering wheel-mounted controls Variable intermittent front and intermittent rear windshield wipers 12-volt DC power outlet Cargo tie-down hooks (six) Cargo cover Quick Comfort heated front seats 60/40 2nd-row split folding seat AM/FM/CD audio system with 127 mm (5.0'') colour display and four speakers USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) with Traction Control System (TCS) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Easy-Fill Tire Alert Nissan Advanced Airbag System Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with manual shift mode Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Intelligent Engine Brake Cruise control with steering wheel-mounted controls Foot-style parking brake Rear seat heating/cooling vents Automatic on/off headlights Fog lights Power sliding glass moonroof with one-touch open/close and tilt feature Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition Chrome interior door handles Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) Divide-N-Hide Cargo System Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors SiriusXM Satellite Radio Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel Leather-wrapped shift knob Six speakers 19'' Aluminum-alloy wheels P225/45R19 all-season tires Roof rails NissanConnectSM with Navigation and Mobile Apps 178 mm (7.0'') colour touch-screen display Nissan Voice Recognition for audio and navigation SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link Intelligent Around View Monitor 6-way power driver's seat with 2-way power lumbar Leather-appointed seats Front seatback pockets AND MUCH MORE! All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. Can't make time to come here? Let us bring the car to you! Speak to one of our qualified staff members to arrange a test drive in your area. We can arrange this in any neighboring city. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you do not buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE STOUFFVILLE NISSAN FAMILY! Stouffville Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Stouffville Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario s Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Remote Engine Start
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Piano black center console trim
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Diameter of tires: 19.0
Tires: Profile: 45
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Engine Immobilizer
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Body-coloured bumpers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 7
Mechanical remote trunk release
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Permanent locking hubs
Seatback storage: 2
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Turn signal in mirrors
Wheel Diameter: 19
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Navigation system with voice activation
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Electric power steering
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Exterior entry lights
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Rear Leg Room: 848 mm
Front Head Room: 986 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Rear Head Room: 978 mm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1836 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Selective service internet access
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
NissanConnect
NissanConnect Services
Front Hip Room: 1356 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1438 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1415 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125
Gross vehicle weight: 2035 kg
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Halogen projector beam headlights
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
1 USB port
NissanConnect with Mobile Apps
Front exterior parking camera Around View Monitor
Overall height: 1608 mm
Curb weight: 1549 kg
Front Leg Room: 1087 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1509 L
Overall Length: 4379 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1191 mm
Wheelbase: 2647 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stouffville Nissan

2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 62,727 KM
$17,978 + tax & lic
2010 Subaru Impreza ...
 171,828 KM
$1,998 + tax & lic
2017 Nissan Murano S...
 67,379 KM
$18,968 + tax & lic

Email Stouffville Nissan

Stouffville Nissan

Stouffville Nissan

95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

Call Dealer

1-877-515-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-515-5169

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory