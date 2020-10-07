2017 Nissan Qashqai

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Piano black center console trim Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Diameter of tires: 19.0 Tires: Profile: 45 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Trim Body-coloured bumpers Black grille w/chrome accents Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Seatback storage: 2 Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Turn signal in mirrors Wheel Diameter: 19 Piano black door trim Express open/close glass sunroof Navigation system with voice activation Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Tires: Speed Rating: W Driver and passenger heated-cushion Exterior entry lights Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Rear Leg Room: 848 mm Front Head Room: 986 mm Tires: Width: 225 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Overall Width: 1836 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Selective service internet access Leather/piano black shift knob trim Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents Manual child safety locks NissanConnect NissanConnect Services Front Hip Room: 1356 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1438 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1415 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Gross vehicle weight: 2035 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights Left exterior parking camera Right exterior parking camera 1 USB port NissanConnect with Mobile Apps Front exterior parking camera Around View Monitor Overall height: 1608 mm Curb weight: 1549 kg Front Leg Room: 1087 mm Max cargo capacity: 1509 L Overall Length: 4379 mm Rear Hip Room: 1191 mm Wheelbase: 2647 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.