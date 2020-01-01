2017 Nissan Qashqai ...

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Convenience Cruise Control Remote Engine Start External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Computer MP3 Player Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Diameter of tires: 17.0 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 60 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Leather shift knob trim Black grille w/chrome accents Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Light

Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Door pockets: Driver and passenger Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park ABS and Driveline Traction Control One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 7 Mechanical remote trunk release 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Permanent locking hubs Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Turn signal in mirrors Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific Electric power steering Driver and passenger heated-cushion Exterior entry lights Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Rear Leg Room: 848 mm Front Head Room: 986 mm Rear Head Room: 978 mm SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.5 L/100 km Fuel Capacity: 55 L Fuel Consumption: City: 9.1 L/100 km Curb Weight: 1533 kg Overall Width: 1836 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Manual child safety locks Front Hip Room: 1356 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1438 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1415 mm Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV125 Gross vehicle weight: 2035 kg Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Halogen projector beam headlights 1 USB port Overall height: 1608 mm Front Leg Room: 1087 mm Max cargo capacity: 1509 L Overall Length: 4379 mm Rear Hip Room: 1191 mm Wheelbase: 2647 mm

