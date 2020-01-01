2017 Nissan Qashqai ...

+ taxes & licensing
95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7
[NO ACCIDENTS] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms 2.0-litre DOHC 16-valve 4-cylinder engine Electronic parking brake Active Ride Control Intelligent Trace Control LED Daytime Running Lights with LED signature Rear spoiler Power heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators Advanced Drive-Assist Display Siri Eyes Free Hands-free text messaging assistant Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System and streaming audio RearView Monitor Integrated key with remote keyless entry Tilt and telescoping steering column Illuminated steering wheel-mounted controls Variable intermittent front and intermittent rear windshield wipers 12-volt DC power outlet Cargo tie-down hooks (six) Cargo cover 6-way manual drivers seat Quick Comfort heated front seats 60/40 2nd-row split folding seat Cloth seat trim AM/FM/CD audio system with 127 mm (5.0'') colour display and four speakers USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)10 with Traction Control System (TCS) Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Easy-Fill Tire Alert Nissan Advanced Airbag System Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) with manual shift mode Available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Intelligent Engine Brake 17'' Aluminum-alloy wheels P215/60R17 all-season tires Cruise control with steering wheel-mounted controls Foot-style parking brake Rear seat heating/cooling vents Available Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Automatic on/off headlights Fog lights Power sliding glass moonroof with one-touch open/close and tilt feature Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition Chrome interior door handles Remote Engine Start System with Intelligent Climate Control Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control (ATC) Divide-N-Hide Cargo System Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors SiriusXM Satellite Radio Heated leather-wrapped steering wheel Leather-wrapped shift knob Six speakers All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. Can't make time to come here? Let us bring the car to you! Speak to one of our qualified staff members to arrange a test drive in your area. We can arrange this in any neighboring city. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you do not buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE STOUFFVILLE NISSAN FAMILY! Stouffville Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Stouffville Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontarios Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!
