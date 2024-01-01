Menu
<p>nice clean car,plugin hybrid,1.5 ltr gas,loaded</p>

2018 Chevrolet Volt

208,000 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Volt

2018 Chevrolet Volt

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
208,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1g1ra6s56ju117519

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 208,000 KM

nice clean car,plugin hybrid,1.5 ltr gas,loaded

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-XXXX

416-543-8201

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

2018 Chevrolet Volt