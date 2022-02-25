Menu
2018 Ford Edge

66,265 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

2018 Ford Edge SEL

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

2018 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

66,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8417856
  Stock #: P154
  VIN: 2FMPK4J95JBC38600

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P154
  • Mileage 66,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Houston Ford

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

