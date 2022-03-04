Menu
2018 Ford F-150

101,200 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

2018 Ford F-150

2018 Ford F-150

Limited

2018 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8587463
  • Stock #: P175
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0JFC72644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P175
  • Mileage 101,200 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-XXXX

905-640-4541

