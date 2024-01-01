Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>very clean very nice truck, certified, carfax clean no accidents,4x4, quad cab,l loaded call paul at 416-543-8201,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included.</p>

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

202,669 KM

Details Description Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE

Location

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

416-543-8201

  1. 1723754283
  2. 1723754296
  3. 1723754311
  4. 1723754321
  5. 1723754334
  6. 1723754350
  7. 1723754362
  8. 1723754373
  9. 1723754386
  10. 1723754396
  11. 1723754406
  12. 1723754414
  13. 1723754424
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
202,669KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3gtu2mec0jg529130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 202,669 KM

Vehicle Description

very clean very nice truck, certified, carfax clean no accidents,4x4, quad cab,l loaded call paul at 416-543-8201,3mnt/5000km powertrain warranty included.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Paul's Auto Sales

Used 2008 Hyundai Accent for sale in Stouffville, ON
2008 Hyundai Accent 144,651 KM $1,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Stouffville, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 206,412 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Volt for sale in Stouffville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Volt 208,000 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Paul's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Paul's Auto Sales

Paul's Auto Sales

15180 Woodbine Ave, Stouffville, ON L4A 4L9

Call Dealer

416-543-XXXX

(click to show)

416-543-8201

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Paul's Auto Sales

416-543-8201

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 1500