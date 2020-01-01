Menu
2018 Nissan Versa

41,526 KM

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Stouffville Nissan

1-877-515-5169

2018 Nissan Versa

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV Push Button HTD STS Clean Carfax 1 Owner

2018 Nissan Versa

Note SV Push Button HTD STS Clean Carfax 1 Owner

Stouffville Nissan

95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

1-877-515-5169

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

41,526KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6214746
  Stock #: 20C040A
  VIN: 3N1CE2CP9JL361088

  • Exterior Colour Aspen White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,526 KM

[NO ACCIDENTS] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms 1.6-litre 4-cylinder engine Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Dual power heated outside mirrors Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System Air conditioning Fine Vision electroluminescent gauges Cup holders in centre console 60/40 Split fold-down rear seats AM/FM/CD audio system with auxiliary audio input jack MP3/WMA CD playback capability Illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls 4-wheel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) with Traction Control System (TCS) Nissan Advanced Airbag System 15'' x 5.5'' aluminum-alloy wheels 127 mm (5.0'') colour display audio Premium AM/FM/CD audio system Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant Streaming audio via Bluetooth wireless technology SiriusXM Satellite Radio RearView Monitor Upgraded Fine Vision electroluminescent gauges with trip computer and outside temperature display Integrated Key with remote keyless entry Power windows and door locks Heated front seats Cruise control USB connection port for smartphone interface and other compatible devices Siri Eyes Free Divide-N-Hide Adjustable Floor 6-way manual drivers seat with armrest and upgraded cloth seat and door trim Leather-wrapped steering wheel Piano Black trim and silver accents on shift knob and shift surround Rear-seat fold-down centre armrest with cup holders Chrome inside door handles and chrome-accented centre vents All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. Can't make time to come here? Let us bring the car to you! Speak to one of our qualified staff members to arrange a test drive in your area. We can arrange this in any neighboring city. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you do not buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE STOUFFVILLE NISSAN FAMILY! Stouffville Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Stouffville Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontarios Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!

Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Intermittent front wipers
External temperature display
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Center Console: Full with storage
Tachometer
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Daytime Running Lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Tires: Prefix: P
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Diameter of tires: 15.0
Tires: Profile: 65
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Cargo Area Light
Manual front air conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Black grille w/chrome accents
Torsion beam rear suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Front Independent Suspension
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Privacy glass: Light
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Tilt-adjustable steering wheel
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Wheel Width: 5.5
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Audio system memory card slot
Metal-look shift knob trim
Video Monitor Location: Front
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Driver and passenger heated-cushion
Driver and Passenger Heated-Seatback
Clock: In-radio display
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Head Room: 964 mm
Rear Leg Room: 973 mm
Front Leg Room: 1049 mm
Overall Width: 1695 mm
Wheelbase: 2600 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Capacity: 41 L
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.6 L/100 km
Selective service internet access
Manual child safety locks
Front Head Room: 1037 mm
Front Hip Room: 1233 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1313 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1574 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1084 L
Overall Length: 4157 mm
Overall height: 1537 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1238 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1318 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
1 USB port
Curb weight: 1124 kg

Stouffville Nissan

Stouffville Nissan

95 Automall Blvd, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

