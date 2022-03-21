Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Edge

30,213 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Edge

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

  1. 8803442
  2. 8803442
  3. 8803442
  4. 8803442
  5. 8803442
  6. 8803442
  7. 8803442
  8. 8803442
  9. 8803442
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

30,213KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8803442
  • Stock #: P197
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K9XKBC51584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P197
  • Mileage 30,213 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Houston Ford

2021 Ford F-150 Lariat
 7,656 KM
$69,888 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Explorer S...
 69,875 KM
$44,888 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT
 35,723 KM
$39,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Houston Ford

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

Call Dealer

905-640-XXXX

(click to show)

905-640-4541

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory