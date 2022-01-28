Menu
2019 Ford Escape

12,942 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SE

2019 Ford Escape

SE

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

12,942KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8270376
  • Stock #: P144
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GD5KUC14651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 12,942 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

