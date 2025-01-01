Menu
2019 Ford F-450

104,098 KM

$55,888

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-450

XL 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box

13180232

2019 Ford F-450

XL 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box

Location

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$55,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,098KM
VIN 1FD0X5HT1KEG81827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 104,098 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Passenger cancellable airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Dual Rear Wheels
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Trailer Sway Control

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
GVWR: 8
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Seat upholstery: vinyl
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Mode Select Transmission
Cylinder configuration: V-8
Bumpers: chrome
Number of valves: 32
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Speakers: 4
Recommended fuel: diesel
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Engine displacement: 6.7 L
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Tires: all-terrain
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Approach angle: 19 deg
Turning radius: 7.7m (25.2')
Departure angle: 20 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Manual driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat w/Recline
4.88 Axle Ratio w/Limited Slip
RADIO: PREMIUM AM/FM STEREO W/MP3 PLAYER
Emergency communication system: 911 Assist
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Limited slip differential: mechanical
Front headroom: 1,036mm (40.8)
Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Front hiproom: 1,588mm (62.5)
Rear hiproom: 1,643mm (64.7)
Front shoulder room: 1,694mm (66.7)
Rear legroom: 1,107mm (43.6)
Rear headroom: 1,026mm (40.4)
Rear shoulder room: 1,674mm (65.9)
Ground clearance (min): 211mm (8.3)
Exterior height: 2,057mm (81.0)
Compression ratio: 16.20 to 1
Appearance: analog
Engine litres: 6.7L
Engine bore x stroke: 99.1mm x 108.0mm (3.90 x 4.25)
Diesel engine warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Passenger volume: 3,729L (131.7 cu.ft.)
Exterior length: 6,761mm (266.2)
Wheelbase: 4,470mm (176.0)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,475 L (52 cu.ft.)
Standard fuel economy fuel type: diesel
000 LBS) PAYLOAD PACKAGE
Fuel tank capacity: 181.7L
GVWR: 6,350kg (14,000lbs)
Exterior body width: 2,438mm (96.0)
Front tires: 225/70SR19.5G
Wheel size: 19.5
Rear tires: 225/70SR19.5G
Hitch Class: V
SYNC Communications &
165 kgs (18
Wheels: 19.5'' Painted SteelNumber of doors: 4
Horsepower: 450hp @ 2,800RPM
Torque: 935 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Towing capacity: 9,525kg (21,000lbs)
Engine torque: 935 lb.-ft. @ 1,800RPM
Payload: 2,409kg (5,310lbs)
Curb weight: 3,901kg (8,600lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Stouffville Ford

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
905-640-4541

$55,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Leggat Stouffville Ford

905-640-4541

2019 Ford F-450