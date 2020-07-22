2019 Nissan Sentra

+ taxes & licensing
[NO ACCIDENTS] [CLEAN CARFAX] [ONTARIO VEHICLE] [CERTIFIED] This vehicle is eligible for Nissans Certified Pre-Owned Program. We work with Good credit, Bad credit and No Credit. Our Team of Experienced Finance Managers are ready to help with any of your credit needs. Call or visit today and Finance the car of your choice. Financing is available on approved credit and select terms If you cannot make it to us, we can bring the test drive to you. Call us at 905-201-6006 for details. FEATURES: 1.8-litre 4-cylinder engine 16'' Steel wheels with wheel covers Dual body-colour power heated outside mirrors 177 mm (7'') touch-screen display RearView Monitor Siri Eyes Free Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant Bluetooth Hands Free Phone System6, 6-way adjustable driver_s seat 60/40 Split fold-down rear seats AM/FM audio system with four speakers and auxiliary audio input jack USB port Bluetooth streaming audio Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC)13 with Traction Control System (TCS) Six standard airbags Vehicle Security System Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) Advanced Drive-Assist Display Air conditioning with in-cabin microfilter Intelligent Emergency Braking Auto-on/off headlights Apple CarPlay Android Auto Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control Nissan Intelligent Key with Push Button Ignition Heated front seats Sliding front armrest Premium cloth seat trim Leather-wrapped steering wheel Piano Black interior trim Six speakers SiriusXM Radio Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) with Easy-Fill Tire Alert All our vehicles are fully certified, meticulously detailed and professionally reconditioned by our factory trained licensed technicians to the highest standards possible. Industry-leading tools provide us with unprecedented information about the history and condition of all our vehicles. Can't make time to come here? Let us bring the car to you! Speak to one of our qualified staff members to arrange a test drive in your area. We can arrange this in any neighboring city. ALL TRADES ARE WELCOME We will buy your car, even if you do not buy ours. Come in today for a FREE Evaluation of your vehicle. Call us today to schedule an exclusive test drive! WELCOME TO THE STOUFFVILLE NISSAN FAMILY! Stouffville Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles at unbelievable prices with a large selection of premium pre-owned vehicles. Stouffville Nissan is proud to be part of Zanchin Automotive Group Ontario s Largest Automotive Group representing 18 Brands and over 32 Dealerships!
