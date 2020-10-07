Menu
2019 Toyota C-HR

43,230 KM

Details

$23,800

+ tax & licensing
$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

Stouffville Toyota

905-642-6688

2019 Toyota C-HR

2019 Toyota C-HR

XLE - GREAT KMS - BACKUP CAMERA - HEATED FRONT SEATS

2019 Toyota C-HR

XLE - GREAT KMS - BACKUP CAMERA - HEATED FRONT SEATS

Location

Stouffville Toyota

1288 Millard Street, Stouffville, ON L4A 0W7

905-642-6688

Toyota Certified Used Vehicle

Toyota Certified Used Vehicle

Affordable, reliable, smart... Great cars you can count on! With Toyota Certified Used Vehicles, you just can't lose. Get a vehicle you love, and peace of mind knowing Toyota's got your back.

$23,800

+ taxes & licensing

43,230KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6064653
  • Stock #: P2371
  • VIN: NMTKHMBXXKR072664

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 43,230 KM

Vehicle Description

HEATED FRONT SEATS. BACKUP CAMERA. TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE - LANE DEPARTURE ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM.


This previously enjoyed 2019 Toyota C-HR in the colour Silver Knockout Metallic has GREAT KMs on it and is a Stouffville Toyota Genuine vehicle. This means the C-HR was both purchased and serviced here at our dealership. The 2019 C-HR XLE Package comes with great features like Heated Front Seats, Entune 3.0 Audio Plus, a Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, a Tonneau Cover, Backup Camera, Toyota Safety Sense, Apple CarPlay and so much more!



This vehicle includes: Toyota Canada's Gold Extended Warranty until December 24, 2023 or 120,000 KMs whichever comes first. Backed by Toyota Canada.





This vehicle is "Toyota Certified". This means you benefit from a 160-point pre-delivery inspection by our very own Toyota Certified technicians, you will receive a complimentary tank of gas, free oil change, 12-month/ unlimited KM Roadside Assistance & receive a minimum 6-month/ 10,000KM powertrain warranty, backed by Toyota Canada. Lastly, all Toyota Certified vehicles automatically qualify for a Toyota Canada Extended Warranty upgrade (at an additional cost.)





All our Pre-Owned and Demo vehicles undergo a full interior detailing and rigorous mechanical inspection so that you can have the utmost confidence in your purchase. Please contact us at 905-642-6688 or visit us in store for more details and a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
CVT

