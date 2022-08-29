Menu
2019 Toyota Yaris

48,861 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Yaris

2019 Toyota Yaris

2019 Toyota Yaris

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,861KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9315007
  • Stock #: P297
  • VIN: VNKKTUD32KA105543

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P297
  • Mileage 48,861 KM

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

