2020 Ford Explorer

69,719 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

69,719KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9424827
  • Stock #: P314
  • VIN: 1FM5K8HC4LGA85512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,719 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Houston Ford

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

