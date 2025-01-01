Menu
WELCOME TO LEGGAT STOUFFVILLE FORD- SOLD OVER 100 UNITS PER MONTH!!!- NO HIDDEN FEES, NO GIMMICKS!- SAFETY & CERTIFIED AVAILABLE 172 POINT INSPECTION BEFORE DELIVERY. -POWER STEERING-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-CRUISE CONTROL-A/CAND MORE

2021 Ford Edge

73,830 KM

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

2021 Ford Edge

ST LINE AWD

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
73,830KM
VIN 2FMPK4J99MBA30949

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P762
  • Mileage 73,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Number of valves: 16
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Wheel size: 20
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Turning radius: 6.0m (19.7')
Departure angle: 22 deg
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Ramp breakover angle: 17 deg
Approach angle: 19 deg
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Towing capacity: 680kg (1,499lbs)
Fuel economy highway: 8.3L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 70.0L
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
1st row LCD monitors: 3
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Drive type: all-wheel
Torque: 275 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Engine torque: 275 lb.-ft. @ 3,000RPM
Exterior body width: 1,928mm (75.9)
Front hiproom: 1,420mm (55.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,461mm (57.5)
Passenger volume: 3,225L (113.9 cu.ft.)
Exterior parking camera rear: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Camera yes
Horsepower: 250hp @ 5,500RPM
Fuel economy combined: 10.0L/100 km
Exterior height: 1,736mm (68.3)
Curb weight: 1,871kg (4,125lbs)
Engine bore x stroke: 86.4mm x 83.1mm (3.40 x 3.27)
Exterior length: 4,796mm (188.8)
Wheelbase: 2,849mm (112.2)
Front legroom: 1,081mm (42.6)
Rear legroom: 1,030mm (40.6)
Front headroom: 1,020mm (40.2)
Rear headroom: 1,023mm (40.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,531mm (60.3)
Rear shoulder room: 1,536mm (60.5)
Fuel economy city: 11.5L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 203mm (8.0)
Front tires: 245/50VR20.0
Rear tires: 245/50VR20.0
Parking sensors: Reverse Sensing System rear
Forward collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) mitigation
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Rear collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert warning
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Emergency communication system: SYNC 4 911 Assist
Primary LCD size: 12.0
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Blind spot: Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Rear seats Folding position: EasyFold fold forward seatback
Seat Upholstery: simulated suede/leatherette ActiveX/Miko
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 1,111 L (39 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,078 L (73 cu.ft.)
Wireless Phone Charger: front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Stouffville Ford

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
905-640-4541

$26,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Leggat Stouffville Ford

905-640-4541

2021 Ford Edge