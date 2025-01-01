$26,888+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Edge
ST LINE AWD
2021 Ford Edge
ST LINE AWD
Location
Leggat Stouffville Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
905-640-4541
$26,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P762
- Mileage 73,830 KM
Vehicle Description
WELCOME TO LEGGAT STOUFFVILLE FORD- SOLD OVER 100 UNITS PER MONTH!!!- NO HIDDEN FEES, NO GIMMICKS!- SAFETY & CERTIFIED AVAILABLE 172 POINT INSPECTION BEFORE DELIVERY. -POWER STEERING-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-CRUISE CONTROL-A/CAND MORE WE SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ACROSS GTA, STOUFFVILLE, MARKHAM, SCARBOROUGH, PICKERING, AJAX, OSHAWA, BRAMPTON, MILTON, MISSISSAUGA, OAKVILLE, MILTON, RICHMOND HILL, VAUGHAN, NORTH YORK, TORONTO, NEWMARKET, AURORA, KINGSTON, BURLINGTON, KITCHENER, HAMILTON, LONDON, OTTAWA, ETOBICOKE, DURHAM, PORT PERRY, WATERLOO, BRANTFORD, PETERBOROUGH, NIAGARA FALLS, BARRIE AND ALL ACROSS ONTARIO. BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! Every vehicle are sanitized upto COVID-19 measures. Leggat Stouffville Ford is located at 5786 Main Street, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario, L4A 2T1 (Main St. and 9th Line) Why choose Leggat Stouffville Ford? 4.2 Google Star Ratings. Large Inventory such as in-stock, incoming, factory orders and pre-owned. Serving customers for 30 years. Additional benefits like referral bonus, fresh graduate and student discount, newcomers program and 1st time car buyer bonus are available which will help you save more money. Carfax reports are available on all used vehicles. NO PRESSURE sales environment.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Leggat Stouffville Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Leggat Stouffville Ford
Leggat Stouffville Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-640-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-640-4541