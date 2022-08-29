Menu
2021 Ford Edge

10,000 KM

Details Features

$52,249

+ tax & licensing
Houston Ford

2021 Ford Edge

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium

2021 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

10,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9197500
  • Stock #: 21D1192
  • VIN: 2FMPK4K97MBA02484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

