2021 Ford Ranger

79,402 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

2021 Ford Ranger

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

2021 Ford Ranger

XLT

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

79,402KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9000745
  Stock #: 22F1487A
  VIN: 1FTER4FHXMLD45153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 22F1487A
  • Mileage 79,402 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

