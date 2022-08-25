2021 Ford Ranger

$CALL + taxes & licensing 7 9 , 4 0 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9000745

9000745 Stock #: 22F1487A

22F1487A VIN: 1FTER4FHXMLD45153

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 22F1487A

Mileage 79,402 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.