2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

50,446 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Houston Ford

905-640-4541

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P340 R-Dynamic S

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar

P340 R-Dynamic S

Location

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

50,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8936161
  • Stock #: P180A
  • VIN: SALYT2EU1MA306392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # P180A
  • Mileage 50,446 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Houston Ford

Houston Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

