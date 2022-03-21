$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Houston Ford
905-640-4541
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar
P340 R-Dynamic S
Location
Houston Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
905-640-4541
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
50,446KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8936161
- Stock #: P180A
- VIN: SALYT2EU1MA306392
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # P180A
- Mileage 50,446 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Houston Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Houston Ford
5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4