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WELCOME TO LEGGAT STOUFFVILLE FORD- SOLD OVER 100 UNITS PER MONTH!!!- NO HIDDEN FEES, NO GIMMICKS!- SAFETY & CERTIFIED AVAILABLE 172 POINT INSPECTION BEFORE DELIVERY. -POWER STEERING-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-CRUISE CONTROL-A/CAND MORE WE SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ACROSS GTA, STOUFFVILLE, MARKHAM, SCARBOROUGH, PICKERING, AJAX, OSHAWA, BRAMPTON, MILTON, MISSISSAUGA, OAKVILLE, MILTON, RICHMOND HILL, VAUGHAN, NORTH YORK, TORONTO, NEWMARKET, AURORA, KINGSTON, BURLINGTON, KITCHENER, HAMILTON, LONDON, OTTAWA, ETOBICOKE, DURHAM, PORT PERRY, WATERLOO, BRANTFORD, PETERBOROUGH, NIAGARA FALLS, BARRIE AND ALL ACROSS ONTARIO. BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! Every vehicle are sanitized upto COVID-19 measures. Leggat Stouffville Ford is located at 5786 Main Street, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario, L4A 2T1 (Main St. and 9th Line) Why choose Leggat Stouffville Ford? 4.2 Google Star Ratings. Large Inventory such as in-stock, incoming, factory orders and pre-owned. Serving customers for 30 years. Additional benefits like referral bonus, fresh graduate and student discount, newcomers program and 1st time car buyer bonus are available which will help you save more money. Carfax reports are available on all used vehicles. NO PRESSURE sales environment.

2022 Ford Expedition

72,845 KM

Details Description Features

$63,488

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Expedition

Max Limited MAX 4X4

Watch This Vehicle
14178709

2022 Ford Expedition

Max Limited MAX 4X4

Location

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

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$63,488

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
72,845KM
VIN 1FMJK2AT3NEA05542

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,845 KM

Vehicle Description

WELCOME TO LEGGAT STOUFFVILLE FORD- SOLD OVER 100 UNITS PER MONTH!!!- NO HIDDEN FEES, NO GIMMICKS!- SAFETY & CERTIFIED AVAILABLE 172 POINT INSPECTION BEFORE DELIVERY. -POWER STEERING-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-CRUISE CONTROL-A/CAND MORE WE SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ACROSS GTA, STOUFFVILLE, MARKHAM, SCARBOROUGH, PICKERING, AJAX, OSHAWA, BRAMPTON, MILTON, MISSISSAUGA, OAKVILLE, MILTON, RICHMOND HILL, VAUGHAN, NORTH YORK, TORONTO, NEWMARKET, AURORA, KINGSTON, BURLINGTON, KITCHENER, HAMILTON, LONDON, OTTAWA, ETOBICOKE, DURHAM, PORT PERRY, WATERLOO, BRANTFORD, PETERBOROUGH, NIAGARA FALLS, BARRIE AND ALL ACROSS ONTARIO. BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! Every vehicle are sanitized upto COVID-19 measures. Leggat Stouffville Ford is located at 5786 Main Street, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario, L4A 2T1 (Main St. and 9th Line) Why choose Leggat Stouffville Ford? 4.2 Google Star Ratings. Large Inventory such as in-stock, incoming, factory orders and pre-owned. Serving customers for 30 years. Additional benefits like referral bonus, fresh graduate and student discount, newcomers program and 1st time car buyer bonus are available which will help you save more money. Carfax reports are available on all used vehicles. NO PRESSURE sales environment.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Adjustable Pedals
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Garage door transmitter
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Black Roof-Rack Side Rails

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Reverse Brake Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Sport tuned suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
PRO TRAILER BACKUP ASSIST

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Body Colour Door Handles
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Sway Control
Front license plate bracket
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Black rear bumper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Air Conditioning
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
12 Speakers

Convenience

Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Pedal memory
Reclining 3rd row seat
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Compression Ratio: 10.00 To 1
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Seat upholstery: leather
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Max seating capacity: 7
Mode Select Transmission
Wheel size: 20
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3rd row seats: split-bench
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Compressor: Twin Turbo
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
Ramp breakover angle: 20 deg
Fuel economy highway: 11.2L/100 km
Manual-shift auto: SelectShift
Towing capacity: 2,722kg (6,000lbs)
Rear cargo: power liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Approach angle: 24 deg
Rear seats: bucket
Speakers: 12
Departure angle: 21 deg
Fuel economy city: 14.7L/100 km
Turning radius: 6.6m (21.7')
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Power 2-way passenger lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
HEAVY-DUTY TRAILER TOW PACKAGE
EQUIPMENT GROUP 303A
SiriusXM w/360L
Emergency communication system: SYNC 3 911 Assist
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Leather Heated/Ventilated Captain's Chairs
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Leather-Trimmed Heated/Ventilated Captain's Chairs
Passenger volume: 4,296L (151.7 cu.ft.)
Exterior body width: 2,029mm (79.9)
Front legroom: 1,115mm (43.9)
Engine bore x stroke: 92.5mm x 86.7mm (3.64 x 3.41)
GVWR: 3,311kg (7,300lbs)
Front tires: 275/55SR20.0
Rear tires: 275/55SR20.0
Front headroom: 1,067mm (42.0)
Rear headroom: 1,016mm (40.0)
Ground clearance (min): 246mm (9.7)
Fuel economy combined: 13.1L/100 km
Transmission: 10 speed automatic
Speaker type: B&O
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST 2.0
Internet access capable: FordPass Connect 4G
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Alert active
Parking sensors: Forward and Reverse Sensing System front and rear
Rear collision: Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert warning
SYNC 4 w/Enhanced Voice Recognition
Front &
Appearance: digital/analog
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM with 360L
Stealth Edition Package
Gloss Black Rear Bumper Skid Plate
AUTO START-STOP REMOVAL
Engine litres: 3.5L
Primary LCD size: 12.0
Active Park Assist 2.0
Smart device integration: SYNC 4 AppLink/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
SYNC 4A w/Enhanced Voice Recognition
Blind spot: Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) warning
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Payload: 767kg (1,690lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: SYNC 4
Rear hiproom: 1,590mm (62.6)
360-Degree Camera w/Trailer Reverse Guidance
Rear shoulder room: 1,646mm (64.8)
Instrument Panel Cluster
Fuel tank capacity: 107.0L
Wheelbase: 3,343mm (131.6)
3rd row hiproom: 1,306mm (51.4)
Front shoulder room: 1,648mm (64.9)
3rd row legroom: 917mm (36.1)
3rd row headroom: 950mm (37.4)
Exterior height: 1,935mm (76.2)
Exterior length: 5,636mm (221.9)
Front hiproom: 1,580mm (62.2)
Curb weight: 2,628kg (5,794lbs)
3rd row shoulder room: 1,633mm (64.3)
Rear legroom: 1,054mm (41.5)
360-DEGREE CAMERA W/SPLIT VIEW
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Moonroof sunshade: power
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Power-Folding Sideview Mirrors w/Autofold
Ebony Black Power Deployable Running Boards
Exterior Badges
Ebony Black Tailgate Applique
O Sound System by Bang &
Olufsen
Interior rear cargo volume: 527 L (19 cu.ft.)
Navigation system: Connected Navigation
Forward collision: mitigation w/left turn assist
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,313 L (82 cu.ft.)
Hitch Class: IV
Wireless Phone Charger: front
RADIO: B&
1st &
2nd Row Floor Mats w/Logo
Wheels: 20'' Bright Machined Aluminum
Wheels: 22'' Premium Black-Painted Aluminum
2nd Row Floor Liners w/Carpet Mats
Twin Spar Ebony Black Grille
Sport Tuned Suspension (60R)Number of doors: 4
Horsepower: 440hp @ 5,000RPM
Torque: 510 lb.-ft. @ 2,250RPM
Engine torque: 510 lb.-ft. @ 2,250RPM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Leggat Stouffville Ford

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
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905-640-4541

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$63,488

+ taxes & licensing>

Leggat Stouffville Ford

905-640-4541

2022 Ford Expedition