WELCOME TO LEGGAT STOUFFVILLE FORD- SOLD OVER 100 UNITS PER MONTH!!!- NO HIDDEN FEES, NO GIMMICKS!- SAFETY & CERTIFIED AVAILABLE 172 POINT INSPECTION BEFORE DELIVERY. -POWER STEERING-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-CRUISE CONTROL-A/CAND MORE WE SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ACROSS GTA, STOUFFVILLE, MARKHAM, SCARBOROUGH, PICKERING, AJAX, OSHAWA, BRAMPTON, MILTON, MISSISSAUGA, OAKVILLE, MILTON, RICHMOND HILL, VAUGHAN, NORTH YORK, TORONTO, NEWMARKET, AURORA, KINGSTON, BURLINGTON, KITCHENER, HAMILTON, LONDON, OTTAWA, ETOBICOKE, DURHAM, PORT PERRY, WATERLOO, BRANTFORD, PETERBOROUGH, NIAGARA FALLS, BARRIE AND ALL ACROSS ONTARIO. BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! Every vehicle are sanitized upto COVID-19 measures. Leggat Stouffville Ford is located at 5786 Main Street, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario, L4A 2T1 (Main St. and 9th Line) Why choose Leggat Stouffville Ford?4.2 Google Star Ratings.Large Inventory such as in-stock, incoming, factory orders and pre-owned.Serving customers for 30 years.Additional benefits like referral bonus, fresh graduate and student discount, newcomers program and 1st time car buyer bonus are available which will help you save more money.Carfax reports are available on all used vehicles.NO PRESSURE sales environment.

2022 Honda Civic

59,997 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2022 Honda Civic

Sport CVT

12313154

2022 Honda Civic

Sport CVT

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
59,997KM
VIN 2HGFE2F50NH109816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24K2894A
  • Mileage 59,997 KM

Vehicle Description

WELCOME TO LEGGAT STOUFFVILLE FORD- SOLD OVER 100 UNITS PER MONTH!!!- NO HIDDEN FEES, NO GIMMICKS!- SAFETY & CERTIFIED AVAILABLE 172 POINT INSPECTION BEFORE DELIVERY. -POWER STEERING-POWER WINDOWS-POWER LOCKS-POWER MIRRORS-CRUISE CONTROL-A/CAND MORE WE SERVE CUSTOMERS FROM ACROSS GTA, STOUFFVILLE, MARKHAM, SCARBOROUGH, PICKERING, AJAX, OSHAWA, BRAMPTON, MILTON, MISSISSAUGA, OAKVILLE, MILTON, RICHMOND HILL, VAUGHAN, NORTH YORK, TORONTO, NEWMARKET, AURORA, KINGSTON, BURLINGTON, KITCHENER, HAMILTON, LONDON, OTTAWA, ETOBICOKE, DURHAM, PORT PERRY, WATERLOO, BRANTFORD, PETERBOROUGH, NIAGARA FALLS, BARRIE AND ALL ACROSS ONTARIO. BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY! Every vehicle are sanitized upto COVID-19 measures. Leggat Stouffville Ford is located at 5786 Main Street, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario, L4A 2T1 (Main St. and 9th Line) Why choose Leggat Stouffville Ford?4.2 Google Star Ratings.Large Inventory such as in-stock, incoming, factory orders and pre-owned.Serving customers for 30 years.Additional benefits like referral bonus, fresh graduate and student discount, newcomers program and 1st time car buyer bonus are available which will help you save more money.Carfax reports are available on all used vehicles.NO PRESSURE sales environment.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission: continuously variable automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
POWER MOONROOF

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Speed Sensitive Wipers
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Variable intake manifold
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Manual-shift auto
Fuel economy city: 7.8L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Turning radius: 5.8m (19.0')
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Passenger volume: 2,735L (96.6 cu.ft.)
Compression ratio: 10.80 to 1
Fuel economy highway: 6.3L/100 km
Fuel tank capacity: 46.9L
Auto high-beam headlights
Configurable
Wheel size: 18
Exterior parking camera rear
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth HandsFreeLink
Remote engine start: keyfob
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Front legroom: 1,074mm (42.3)
Smart device integration: Apple CarPlay/Android Auto
Exterior body width: 1,801mm (70.9)
Front hiproom: 1,380mm (54.3)
Rear legroom: 950mm (37.4)
Fuel economy combined: 7.1L/100 km
Rear shoulder room: 1,422mm (56.0)
Horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine horsepower: 158hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 138 lb.-ft. @ 4,200RPM
Engine bore x stroke: 86.0mm x 85.9mm (3.39 x 3.38)
Front shoulder room: 1,447mm (57.0)
Front tires: 235/40WR18.0
Rear tires: 235/40WR18.0
Exterior height: 1,415mm (55.7)
Forward collision: Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW mitigation
Front headroom: 956mm (37.6)
Exterior length: 4,655mm (183.3)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Information (BSI) System warning
Adaptive Cruise Control: Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Seat Upholstery: cloth/leatherette
Lane departure: Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) w/Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) active
Wheelbase: 2,735mm (107.7)
Rear hiproom: 1,243mm (48.9)
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Curb weight: 1,345kg (2,965lbs)
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 419 L (15 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 419 L (15 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Leggat Stouffville Ford

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leggat Stouffville Ford

905-640-4541

2022 Honda Civic