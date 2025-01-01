Menu
2022 Tesla Model Y

87,214 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD

2022 Tesla Model Y

Long Range AWD

Leggat Stouffville Ford

5786 Main St, Stouffville, ON L4A 8A4

905-640-4541

Used
87,214KM
VIN 7SAYGDEE6NF429813

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,214 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tracker System
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Skid Plates
Trailer Sway Control
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Additional Features

Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Audio memory
HVAC memory
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear beverage holders
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
FM Radio
Number of doors: 4
Max seating capacity: 5
Door mirrors: body-colour
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Corrosion perforation warranty: 144 months/ unlimited distance
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/80,000km
Towing capacity: 1,588kg (3,500lbs)
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Curb weight: 2,066kg (4,555lbs)
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 4-way driver lumbar support
Configurable
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Wheel size: 19
Internet access capable: full service
Power/Regen
Traction Battery Level
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Rear collision: warning
Wheelbase: 2,891mm (113.8)
Front hiproom: 1,367mm (53.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,433mm (56.4)
Forward collision: mitigation
Lane departure: active
Drive type: all-wheel
Blind spot: warning
Front legroom: 1,062mm (41.8)
Front headroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,372mm (54.0)
Transmission: 1 speed automatic
Ground clearance (min): 168mm (6.6)
Rear headroom: 1,001mm (39.4)
Exterior height: 1,623mm (63.9)
Rear hiproom: 1,285mm (50.6)
Speakers: 14
Exterior length: 4,750mm (187.0)
Recommended fuel: Electric
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital
Seat Upholstery: leatherette
Primary LCD size: 15.0
Fuel economy combined: 1.8Le/100Km
Hybrid electric powertrain type: BEV (battery electric vehicle)
Internal memory capacity (GB): 128 GB
Engine location: front and rear
Powertrain warranty: 96 months/192,000km
Traction battery warranty: 96 months/192,000km
Fuel economy city: 1.8Le/100Km
Hybrid traction battery peak DC fast charge time (minutes): 30
Fuel economy equivalent measure
Brakes regenerative
Preconditioning
Turning radius: 6.1m (19.9')
Acoustic pedestrian protection
Charge port door: power
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 350
Hybrid traction battery onboard charger (kW): 11.5
Hybrid traction battery peak DC fast charge rate (kW): 250.0
Exterior body width: 1,920mm (75.6)
Powertrain number of motors: 2
Doors front cargo: manual
Rear legroom: 1,029mm (40.5)
Electric motor horsepower: 184hp @ 6,380RPM
Fuel economy highway: 2.0Le/100Km
Electric motor 1 torque: 177 lb.-ft.
Fuel economy highway (kWh): 17.9 kWh/100Km
Hybrid traction battery all electric range: 531 km
Fuel economy city (kWh): 15.9 kWh/100Km
Electric motor 2 torque: 298 lb.-ft.
Fuel economy combined (kWh): 16.8 kWh/100Km
Electric motor 2 torque: 241 hp
GVWR: 2,591kg (5,712lbs)
Interior front cargo volume: 116 L (4 cu.ft.)
Front tires: 255/45WR19.0
Rear tires: 255/45WR19.0
Horsepower: 425hp @ RPM
Torque: 475 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Engine torque: 475 lb.-ft. @ RPM
Standard fuel economy fuel type: electric
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior rear cargo volume: 855 L (30 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 828
Hybrid traction battery type: lithium ion (Li-ion)
Proximity key: doors and hands-free start
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 240VAC: 10.0
Hybrid traction battery DC charging connector type: NACS (J3400)
Hybrid traction battery charge time (hrs) @ 120VAC: 50.0
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 2,042 L (72 cu.ft.)
Hybrid traction battery gross capacity (kWh): 81
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Blind-Spot View Monitor: left and right
Hybrid traction battery peak discharge rate (kW): 165

